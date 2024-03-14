Instagram is working on a feature that would allow you to let others put a ‘Spin’ on your Reel

Instagram is working on a “Spins” feature for Reels, its short-form video TikTok clone, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. The feature, which was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, would allow other users to swap out the text or audio in your Reels. Instagram says Spins is an internal prototype and isn’t being tested externally.

The feature could be used as a way for users to start trends by creating templates that other people can then put their own creative spin on. If there’s a trending template that somebody created, you would be able to swap the text or audio to change the meaning to fit another scenario. For example, you could record a video of your dog yawning and then share it with the text “Me on Monday mornings.” If you toggle on Spins, someone else could reshare your video and swap out the text with something like “Me trying to stay awake in class.”

According to a screenshot posted by Paluzzi, it seems that creators would get credit for their original Reels every time someone creates a Spin of it, allowing them to reach a wider audience. The screenshot also indicates that users would be able to switch the feature on and off for different Reels via a “Spins” toggle that would appear before you publish a Reel.

#Instagram keeps working on “Spins” for #Reels 👀 ℹ️ Allow people to swap out text or audio in your Reel. For every spin added, you will reach their audience. pic.twitter.com/W3DIgWAeuT — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 12, 2024

Spins shouldn’t be confused with Reels’ existing “Remix” functionality, which is a clone of TikTok’s duet feature that lets you appear in a video next to an original one side by side to offer commentary or reactions. Spins, on the other hand, allows for a bit more collaborative fun and creativity.

If released, the new feature would give Reels users and viewers access to a functionality that isn’t available on TikTok. Given that Reels is essentially a copycat of TikTok and has the same features, the addition of Spins would introduce a differentiator, albeit a small one, between the two products.

As with any other internal prototype, it’s unknown when or if Instagram plans to launch Spins publicly.