Google I/O set for May 14, 15

The sun is peaking out behind the clouds and the birds are singing. That can only mean one thing: developer season is nearly upon us. While the rest of you are out there touching the proverbial and literal grass, the world’s developers are jamming into conference halls to find out what the next year holds for AI and OSes. Things kick off next week with NVIDIA’s GTC, with the next few months holding Microsoft Build, Apple’s WWDC and, of course, Google I/O.

Invites just dropped for the latter, which is set for May 14 and 15 at Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California — the usual spot. As I’m writing this, I’m outside, a plane carrying a banner is flying overhead and a bird just unloaded the contents of its cloaca on me (I wish I was kidding), so I very much feel ready for the big event. We’ve still got two months to book travel, but we’ll be there (I might pack a hat this time).

While the show is aimed specifically at developers for Google’s various operating systems, things customarily kick off with a Sundar-led keynote. Expect updates to Android, Wear OS, Gmail and more, along with some consumer hardware (Pixel 8a, anyone?) and so, so much new about Gemini and other AI offerings. Skydivers are optional. Bird poop, sadly, not so much. Such are the hazards of the job, I guess.