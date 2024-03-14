48-hour dash: Race against the clock to save $1,000 on Disrupt 2024

Ticktock! Only 48 hours remain to snag your discounted tickets to Disrupt 2024! Shift into high gear and save up to a whopping $1,000 by seizing this opportunity before the clock strikes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, March 15.

Picture it: Come October, you’ll be rubbing elbows with over 10,000 of the startup world’s elite at the ultimate tech extravaganza in San Francisco. Don’t miss your chance to dive into the cutting-edge of technology, all under one massive roof.

Choose your Disrupt pass

Ready to rev up your savings engine? Secure your Attendee, Founder, or Investor pass now and watch those dollars stack up in your pocket. Students and nonprofits, we’ve got you covered with heavily discounted passes too! Choose the ticket type that aligns with your function and unlock exclusive networking and session content! Learn more about the different ticket types and access here.

Want to speak at Disrupt 2024?

The call for content applications to showcase your groundbreaking ideas at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 is now open through April 26. We’re on the hunt for the next wave of tech pioneers to join us on our breakout or roundtable stages to share their insights, experiences, and innovations with the world. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur, a rising star in the startup scene, or an industry expert pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, we want to hear from you. Submit your application now and let your voice be heard at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.