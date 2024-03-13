TechCrunch Minute: The TikTok ban, or at least the effort to force its sale, is gaining steam

And some folks are pretty mad about it!

After a House subcommittee passed a bill that would force a sale of TikTok or ban the app from American app stores, debate reignited around the internet regrading whether or not the social service should face such harsh choices.

On the pro-TikTok side former President Donald Trump flipped his views, and Elon Musk has spoken against the possibility. On the other hand, there’s a surprisingly united Congress, concerns about data safety, and fears that TikTok could be used to influence the American electorate. In short, there’s firepower on both sides of the issue.

Not to mention a lot of users who are potentially caught in the mix. This raises the question: Why not just divest the asset so that we can put the issue to bed?