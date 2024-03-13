Startups are hiring fewer workers, and paying out less in equity comp

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday episode, in which we dig into critical startup news to stay abreast of what founders and venture capitalists are working on.
Today on the podcast, we got through the following:
- New data from Carta digging into startup compensation, and how it is changing;
- How one startup is profiting off death, but in a way that is actually great;
- Bear Robotics, and its killer new round for cute serving robots;
- New stuff from BlueSky (all about moderation and choosing one’s own adventure) and Brave (getting a boost from the EU’s DMA);
- And finally, some venture capital news that was a legit surprise.
