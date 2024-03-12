Felicis, Quotient AI and Cellino will dish on TAM at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

We’re getting closer to this year’s Early Stage get-together in Boston, which means that it’s time to add three more names to our ever-expanding list of whip-smart speakers coming to present, and answer your most burning questions. Today, I’m stoked to announce that Felicis’s Tobi Coker, Quotient AI’s Julia Neagu, and Cellino’s Nabiha Saklayen will be on-site and ready to rock next month.

Regular TechCrunch readers will recall that Cellino won our 2021 Battlefield event. The company later went on to raise an $80 million round that Felicis took part in. Quotient is a bit stealthy at the moment, but its landing page says that it’s building “the first platform evaluating generative AI on your customers’ specific needs.”

Mix in Coker and we’ll have two founders and an investor digging into total addressable market, or TAM. That’s startup-speak for how big the market is that you are selling into, at least in theory. How to calculate TAM is no small question, and it’s too big a topic to fit inside any single acronym. There’s also SAM and SOM in the mix, so bring your notebook, pens, and questions because this session is going to be a must-attend.

(If you aren’t convinced that market-sizing matters, check Turo’s latest IPO filing, which includes TAM, sure, but also a dig into how large its service addressable market, or SAM, is today.)

Early-bird tickets are now on sale. Book yours by March 29 and save $200 before prices go up.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024? Reach out to our sponsorship sales team by completing this form.