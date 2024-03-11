TechCrunch Minute: Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and the rest of the billionaires are fighting over the future of AI

The scrap over who should run OpenAI and how it should be managed is still the hottest topic in tech. Most recently, former co-founder and backer Elon Musk sued the AI company best known for ChatGPT and its work with Microsoft for what he considers to be an abandonment of its founding principals.

That suit kicked off a storm of discussion amongst tech investors, some of whom have a stake in OpenAI. Is the suit just sour grapes, as Vinod Khosla thinks? Is his view hurting work on open source AI? Where does Meta fit into the mix?

Recall that OpenAI is worth tens of billions of dollars, every major tech company is racing to stay ahead — or even lead the AI race — and the tech itself is causing a regulatory firestorm all around the world. Buckle up, everyone, it’s going to be one hell of a year for tech drama.