Pinterest rolls out its ‘body type ranges’ tool to the US

Pinterest announced today that its tool for filtering searches by different body types has officially rolled out to users in the U.S. The platform started experimenting with the feature last year and is currently testing it in Canada.

As part of today’s launch, Pinterest now features size-inclusive brands on its search landing page, including Eloquii, Ganni, Mara Hoffman, Osei Duro, Gia / Irl, and more.

To use the feature, users can type into the search bar and select the “Body Types” option to see four different body types at the top of the results page. If a user selects the same option twice, the body type selection can be saved to their device.

Pinterest’s body type ranges feature is currently only available for women’s fashion and wedding ideas. When testing the feature, Pinterest saw that users who used the tool had a 66% higher engagement rate per session, Pinterest chief product officer Sabrina Ellis shares.

The company says it plans to expand to men’s fashion later this year.

The tool is powered by Pinterest’s patent-pending computer vision technology, which launched last year and uses shape, size and form to identify various body types across over 3.5 billion images on the platform. Pinterest has other inclusive tools as well, including skin tone ranges and hair patterns to help more users feel represented on the platform.