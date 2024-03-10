Don’t forget! Submit your Side Event at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

Looking to leave your mark at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024? Our Side Events initiative offers a prime opportunity to connect with Boston’s vibrant tech scene in an unforgettable way. And the best part? We’ll help promote your event for free! Submit your event by March 20 to be part of the excitement.

Host your own Side Event at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

Side Events are your chance to shine and engage with 1,500 conference attendees and the local Boston tech community during “Early Stage Week” from April 21 to April 27. Whether it’s a mixer, a career showcase, or a stimulating panel discussion, the choice is yours. There’s no application fee, so why not seize this opportunity?

Applications close next week, on March 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. We’re reviewing and approving applications on a rolling basis, so don’t delay — submit your event today! The sooner you’re approved, the sooner we can start promoting your event.

Approved Side Events will receive complimentary promotion on TechCrunch.com and the Early Stage 2024 website, as well as exposure to Early Stage 2024 attendees through various channels like emails, posts, and the agenda.

There’s no cost to apply or participate, but hosts are responsible for all event aspects, including expenses and operations. For detailed guidance and tips, check out our Side Events Guide.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024? Reach out to our sponsorship sales team by completing this form.