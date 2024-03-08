Open Navigation

What’s the Deel with Remofirst, and why are VCs playing musical chairs?

Alex Wilhelm Mary Ann Azevedo Theresa Loconsolo

Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Friday episode, in which we dig through the most critical stories and themes from the week.

Today on the pod, Mary Ann and Alex dug into a whole mess of news, including:

We have an interview coming out tomorrow that we’re stoked about, and will be back on Monday. Talk soon!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity's Simplecast website.

