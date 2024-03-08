The Rivian R2 SUV racks up 68,000 reservations a day after reveal

The Rivian R2, an all-electric sport utility vehicle that’s smaller and more affordable than the automaker’s flagship SUV, appears to be a hit with potential customers. At least, if the number of reservations for the R2 is any guide.

Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe posted Friday on Instagram that the company had received more than 68,000 R2 reservations less than 24 hours since the vehicle was revealed at an event in Laguna Beach, California.

While notable, these reservation can only provide a loose picture of demand. The $100 deposit secures the customer’s place in line for purchasing an R2 and is refundable.

“We are thrilled to see R2 (as well as R3 and R3X) resonate so strongly with our community,” Scaringe wrote in the post.

The R2 is a five-seat, all-electric midsized SUV that will have more than 300 miles of range and a base price of $45,000. Notably, customers will have to wait at least two years to get their hands on the R2. Scaringe announced Thursday during the reveal that the R2 will be produced at the automaker’s Normal, Illinois, factory — a change from the company’s original plan to produce the R2 at a $5 billion factory near Atlanta, Georgia, that is just now under construction. That shift will save the company $2.25 billion and help get the R2 to customers faster.

Scaringe said Thursday the company was moving up production of the R2 to the half first of 2026.

Rivian also revealed Thursday the R3 and the R3x, all-electric hatchback vehicles with sporty Honda e vibes. The R3x will be the performance version