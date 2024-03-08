Hey, it’s me, Brian’s less creepy Apple Vision Pro Persona

Hey. Sorry to call you out of the blue. No, no, nothing serious. I’m fine. I wanted to apologize for freaking you out last time. I wasn’t myself. But I’ve changed. Honestly, I don’t even know who I was back then. It was all very new. I’ve been working on myself, and I think the results speak for themselves.

I am truly a new man.

I can’t take all the credit, of course. I didn’t do this all on my own. If anything, it was the VisionOS 1.1 update that showed me that I still have the capacity to grow. I’m a more fully realized person. Less rough around the edges. I won’t lie, I still have a lot of work to do on myself, but it’s hard to deny that things are trending in the right direction.

I can tell you agree from the fact that you’re carrying on a normal FaceTime call without stopping every few seconds to tell me how weird my Apple Vision Pro Persona looks. I wouldn’t call my new face flattering by any stretch of the imagination, but at least I kind of look like a human now. My hair still looks weird, only in a different way. My glasses are still floating, translucent silhouettes. Things still go a bit pear-shaped when I scratch my nose with my hand.

The update rolled out yesterday, and I downloaded it this morning. The headset made me re-enroll my face to get this new Persona — and frankly, it’s for the best. This version of my face is a bit less fuzzy, and my eyes aren’t nearly as dead. I’m not saying my new face definitely won’t frighten children, but I don’t think they’re going to lose much sleep over it.

I should mention that even in its 1.1 iteration, the Persona feature is still technically in beta — albeit a beta open to anyone with a Vision Pro. At the very least, that signals to me Apple’s awareness that there’s still plenty of work to be done. Life is a process.

That’s all I wanted to say, really. Thanks for listening. See you when 1.2 arrives.