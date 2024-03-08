Fortnite is coming back to iOS in Europe (for real this time)

After terminating Epic Games’ developer account on Wednesday, Apple said it will reinstate the Fortnite maker’s access to publish iOS apps in Europe. This means that Epic can move forward with its plans for an Epic Games Store, and it can bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe.

Last month, Epic announced it would be able to bring Fortnite and the Epic Games Store back because of Europe’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA, which recently went into effect, requires Apple to allow third-party app stores for the first time. But earlier this week, Epic’s European developer account was terminated. This turn came as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney publicly critiqued Apple’s “bitter griping” when it was slapped with a €1.84 billion fine by the European Commission for anticompetitive practices.

After the EU said it would take a closer look at Apple’s decision, Apple said that Epic’s European account, called Epic Sweden AB, can be restored.

“Following conversations with Epic, they have committed to follow the rules, including our DMA policies. As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been permitted to re-sign the developer agreement and accepted into the Apple Developer Program,” an Apple spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Epic published an update to its blog post about the dispute.

“This sends a strong signal to developers that the European Commission will act swiftly to enforce the Digital Markets Act and hold gatekeepers accountable,” Epic wrote. “We are moving forward as planned to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Onward!”

Apple and Epic have been locked in an ongoing war over Apple’s vise grip on in-app payments. Sweeney has been an ardent critic of Apple’s developer fees, which take 30% of in-app purchases. But under the new DMA law, third-party marketplaces like the Epic Games Store can come to iOS, lessening Apple’s control over apps in Europe.