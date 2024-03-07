Uber Eats’ new live location sharing feature helps couriers deliver food to users in hard-to-find locations

Uber Eats is adding a live location sharing capability to help couriers find customers in difficult-to-find locations, including public places such as campus courtyards, parks, and playgrounds.

Starting today, the new feature is rolling out to all markets except Quebec. Uber Eats is available in over 11,000 cities across six continents.

When users make a “meet outside” or “meet at door” order on Uber Eats, they’ll be notified that their location is being shared with the courier, which turns on when the courier is three minutes away and the customer is within 100 meters of the drop-off site. Uber Eats stops sharing the location once the order is delivered. Users can also manually turn off the feature at any time.

The company hopes its new live location sharing feature will help solve a major challenge that many couriers face, especially in the warmer months when people are spending more time outdoors, ordering food for birthdays and other events. Domino’s introduced a similar solution in June 2023 when it launched Pinpoint Delivery, which allows customers to drop a pin on the map to get their pizza delivered nearly anywhere.

“We’re thrilled to bring location sharing to Uber Eats and help consumers ensure greater reliability with every delivery they receive,” Divya Dalapathi, Director of Product Management at Uber, said in a statement. After launching the feature on Uber rides and seeing great success, we knew that building this feature on Uber Eats would be a game changer—especially for consumers who order from tricky-to-navigate locations like office buildings, parks, and large apartment complexes.”

Uber has implemented the live location sharing feature in its rider app since 2017.