OpenAI fires back at Musk, and Monzo raises a megaround

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Wednesday show, focused on startup and venture capital news that matters. If you are a founder or an investor, this one is for you!
Here’s the day’s rundown:
- OpenAI fires back at Musk: In the wake of a lawsuit from former backer Elon Musk, OpenAI is bringing receipts and an argument that Musk wanted to run the company’s for-profit arm. Hard to argue against something that you wanted to run, yeah?
- Monzo raises megaround: Monzo’s latest round is proof that the worst of the fintech slump is behind us.
- All eyes on Ema: With $25 million and a launch from stealth, Ema’s work to bring AI to the enterprise is notable. But in such a crowded market, are many startups aiming too high on the stack?
- Accenture buys Udacity: The former unicorn’s final resting place is not what it had dreamed of before, but this deal does bring welcome liquidity to at least one venture-backed startup.
- A climate boost? An upcoming regulatory choice could unlock a massive wave of demand for carbon-tracking startups.
- And the latest from OpenView: The Information reports that OpenView is returning most of its latest fund to backers. A weird and slightly sad final chapter for the firm.
