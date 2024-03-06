Applications are open for the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200

Calling all early-stage founders: Are you ready? TechCrunch is on the hunt for 200 early-stage founders to feature in the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco this October. Back in 2022, the Startup Battlefield expanded to include a showcase of the top 200 companies from across the globe. With entrepreneurs from more than 35 countries across 25 industries and diverse backgrounds, our 2023 class was even better than the first!

Our third year stands to be even more competitive. If selected out of the thousands of applications, this elite class of startups will receive full access to the show, exclusive workshops, investor office hours, mentorship, training, perks, and free exhibition space on the show floor for all three days. All selected founders will get the opportunity to flash-pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors.

Apply Now

Showcasing global founders

From the Startup Battlefield 200, we will select 20 companies for the Startup Battlefield competition. The finalists will receive private pitch coaching in preparation to pitch on the Disrupt main stage in front of the entire audience and be featured on TechCrunch. Not to mention, founders will pitch in front of global tier-1 venture firms such as Sequoia, Mayfield, SOSV, and more. The winner will take home $100,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

TechCrunch does not require any equity from any contestants or the winner. It’s 100% free to apply and participate.

The only way early-stage startups can exhibit on the show floor at Disrupt is through Startup Battlefield, and the only way to be a Startup Battlefield Finalist is to be selected for Startup Battlefield 200.

How to become a part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200

The process is simple. Just apply here. Once you complete the Typeform, you can either continue to the application or wait for an email from us that includes a full preview of the questions. This will help you complete in one sitting, which is required.

Companies that fit our cohort profile should:

Be an early-stage startup.

Have a minimally viable product.

Represent any vertical.

Represent any geography.

Be a game changer in your vertical.

Be bootstrapped or have pre-scale funding (variable by industry).

Apply Now

Questions? You can reach the team at battlefield@techcrunch.com. Good luck!