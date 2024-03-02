Connect with HomeHQ.ai, SOSV, Prepare 4 VC, Latham & Watkins and more at TC Early Stage 2024

We are thrilled to collaborate with some of the most influential players in the startup ecosystem to craft an exceptional experience at TC Early Stage 2024. Our aim is to equip new and aspiring founders with the necessary tools, insights, and connections crucial for building thriving startups.

In particular, we’re delighted to announce the involvement of SOSV, the leading venture capital firm. SOSV will be hosting a breakout session during the event, offering invaluable resources and strategies for founders looking to scale their businesses. In addition to SOSV’s breakout, you can check out HomeHQ.ai‘s session, providing insights into leveraging custom AI assistants and AI analytics to drive deals for real estate agents and brokerages.

Meanwhile, Prepare 4 VC will lead a roundtable discussion titled “Adapt & Thrive: Mastering the Chameleon Mindset,” providing insider insights on navigating the dynamic startup landscape. In addition, Latham & Watkins LLP will host an engaging roundtable session, offering their unique perspectives on topics relevant to startup success.

And that’s not all — make sure to visit Descope‘s exhibition booth in the expo area for expert advice on optimizing user authentication flows, a critical aspect of building user-centric products.

We’d also like to share a big shout-out to Startup Boston for being an invaluable partner for the event as well.

TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 takes place on April 25, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts, and we’ll announce more pivotal partners in the weeks ahead. Remember: Buy a TC Early Stage pass by March 29 and save $200.

