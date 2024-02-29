Google is making search suggestions in Chrome more helpful

Google is introducing improvements to search suggestions in Chrome, the company announced today. As part of the changes, users will start to get more helpful search suggestions in Chrome based on what others are searching for, see more images for suggested searches and find search suggestions even with a poor connection.

Search suggestions are the drop-down list of suggested completions that appear before you finish typing out your query in Google. The feature generates predictions to help users save time and speed up their search. With these new updates, Google is expanding the availability of search suggestions and using them to boost inspiration.

When users are signed into Chrome on desktop and open a new tab, they will now start to see suggestions in the search box related to their previous searches based on what other people are searching for. For example, if you recently searched for “Japchae,” you might see suggested searches for other popular Korean dishes that others are looking up, like tteok-bokki, bulgogi and bibimbap.

Chrome has previously only displayed images for search suggestions in the address bar that matched your exact product query. If you typed out “Isanti dining table,” the address bar would display an image of one. But, Google notes that sometimes you don’t really know what you’re looking for, which is why it’s going to start showing helpful images for broader shopping categories and products based on a simpler search.

For example, if you start typing out “bohemian table,” Google will display an image of a bohemian table, bohemian tablecloth, bohemian table runner and bohemian table lamp. This way, you can still look for products you’re interested even if you don’t know the exact item you’re searching for. The updates for suggested searches will roll out on Android and iOS.

Google also announced that Chrome users on Android and iOS will now have the ability to see search suggestions even when they have a bad network connection thanks to improved on-device capabilities. The update means that users will also get more helpful suggestions when browsing in Incognito Mode.