Brave’s Leo AI assistant is now available to Android users

Brave is launching its AI-powered assistant, Leo, to all Android users. The assistant allows users to ask questions, translate pages, summarize pages, create content and more. The Android launch comes a few months after Brave first launched Leo on desktop. Brave says Leo will be available on iOS devices in the coming weeks.

Leo can create real-time summaries of webpages or videos, answer questions about content, generate long form written content, translate or rewrite pages, create transcriptions of video or audio content and write code. With Leo, Brave is hoping its users won’t have to turn to ChatGPT or other popular LLMs for tasks and queries, and will instead use its service instead.

You can use Leo to do things like plan a recipe for dinner, get travel tips, compare products before buying them and summarize a long webpage that you don’t have to time to read in its entirety.

Leo includes access to Mixtral 8x7B, Anthropic’s Claude Instant, and Meta’s Llama 2 13B. Brave set Mixtral 8x7B as the default LLM for Leo on desktop and Android, but users can select from other LLMs or upgrade to Leo Premium for higher rate limits for $14.99 per month. One subscription covers up to 5 different devices across Android, Linux, macOS and Windows.

Brave says chats with Leo are private and that it doesn’t record chats or use them for model training. All requests are proxied through an anonymization server and responses from Leo are discarded after they’re generated. Plus, users don’t have to create a Brave account to use Leo. If you do sign up for a subscription, Brave says all subscriptions are validated by unlinkable tokens, so the company can’t know about your activity or your email.

To get started with Leo on Android, you need to open the browser, begin typing in the address bar and click “Ask Leo.” If you want the on page chat experience, you have to select the three dot menu and then tap “Leo.”

Android users need to update to version 1.63 to access Leo. If you’re not seeing Brave Leo for Android yet, that’s because it will be rolled out in phases over the next few days.

Brave isn’t the only browser company to recently launch an AI assistant, as Opera launched an AI assistant called Aria last year. The product built in collaboration with OpenAI and has a chatbot-like interface so you can ask it questions and receive its responses.