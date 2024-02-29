Bitcoin jumped and Coinbase’s app crashed, while Aptos eyes Hong Kong and Telegram rolls out rewards with TON

Here’s what was the biggest news this week: bitcoin’s price jumped over $60,000 and Coinbase’s app crashed, Telegram rolled out a plan to pay out rewards using toncoin on the TON blockchain and Nigerian crypto users faced difficulties with some exchanges. Let’s get into it.

This week the crypto market was very hyped up as the two biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, bitcoin and ether, both jumped about 23.6% and 18%, respectively, on the week, according to CoinMarketCap data. The total crypto market cap increased 19.4% over a seven-day period to $2.34 trillion.

The recent price jump for bitcoin, coupled with the incoming bitcoin halving and spot bitcoin ETF approvals in early January boosting demand, has many crypto market players wondering if the grandfather of cryptocurrencies will hit a new all-time high soon or if this rally is short-lived.

ICYMI, last week a lot of crypto people were tweeting about emails from Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. Satoshi said a lot of interesting things, but this post on X by Tom Schmidt, partner at Dragonfly Capital, got a lot of attention and even caused some Bitcoiners to go out and buy a pineapple and jalapeno pizza in honor of it. Which brings me to the question…would you eat that?

Chain Reaction is doing a monthly series diving into different topics and themes in crypto. This month we’re focusing on NFTs.

Because there was no newsletter last week, we’re highlighting last week’s episode, where I interviewed Steve Kaczynski, co-author of the book “The Everything Token,” and co-host of a web3 morning show, Coffee with Captain.

He also co-authored the first Harvard Business Review article about NFTs. Outside of that, he consults with agencies and brands about building their web3 strategies, including his role with Starbucks, where he is a community lead for its NFT-focused loyalty program, Starbucks Odyssey.

Before getting into the web3 world, Steve worked in communications and marketing roles for more than 15 years.

Jacquelyn and Steve discussed what got him interested in NFTs, how important it is to build understanding for the sector and why communities matter more than floor prices.

They also dove into:

Future adoption for Bored Ape Yacht Club

Growing Starbucks’ NFT-based loyalty program

What agencies and brands need to know about web3

How to get started in the NFT space

BONUS: For this week’s episode, we’re resharing a conversation I had in June 2023 with Jack Lu, CEO and co-founder of Magic Eden.

When we recorded this episode, NFT sales were down around $640 million at the beginning of the month, compared to today where February 2024 NFT sales volume hit $1 billion, for the first time since February 2023.

Looking back on this conversation, we decided this episode was a great addition to the NFT series to add some context for what a crazy year it has been and how much things have changed (and some things stayed the same) — especially for people building in the NFT space.

Magic Eden originally began as a Solana-based NFT trading platform, but has expanded its support to other blockchain networks like Polygon, Ethereum and Bitcoin. In June 2022, Magic Eden raised $130 million in a Series B round that granted it unicorn status.

We discussed why the NFT marketplace expanded its support to other blockchains, its BRC-20 token support and how the company plans on staying competitive in the constantly changing market.

We also talked about:

NFT market volatility

Royalty fees

Web3 gaming expansion

Advice for NFT community

Silence Laboratories, a cryptographic security startup, secures $4.1 million in funding Initia raises $7.5 million seed round to simplify blockchain development Asymmetric Financial has a plan to unlock Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar potential with dedicated DeFi fund Crypto wallet and exchange Backpack raised $17 million in strategic Series A round Ethereum-based Etherfi raised $27 million in a round led by Bullish and CoinFund

