Microsoft invests in yet another AI company

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Wednesday show, focused on startup and venture capital news that matters. We pull the top stories from the week thus far, and give them the Equity treatment to put them into proper context.
On the show today:
- Microsoft invests in Mistral AI: Sure, it’s not the biggest check, but as regulators hover over Microsoft’s shoulder, the deal makes sense.
- Thrasio files for bankruptcy: What happens if you raise billions to pursue a market opportunity, but the market shifts under your feet?
- Glean raises $200M: It turns out that you can indeed raise mega rounds in 2024. You just need to work in enterprise AI, have a few hundred customers, and collect checks from a host of VCs at once.
- And on the venture side of things: COTU Ventures has raised a $54 million fund, and Zacua Ventures has put together a $56 million vehicle.
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!