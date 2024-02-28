Apply to pitch at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 in Boston

Pitches are critical in the quest for funding and first customers. It’s rare, however, for innovators to get truly candid insight on their pitches before stepping in front of VCs. Here’s your chance for something different: We’re excited bring back “So You Think You Can Pitch” at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024, our annual founder summit taking place in Boston on April 25.

At TC Early Stage, three founders will get to present their pitch deck for 4 minutes in front of an expert panel of judges and secure essential insight before stepping up to bat. The investors will offer live feedback on pitch structure, content, solution and presentation. Previous panel judges include names like Building Ventures, 1Sharpe Ventures, Emergence Capital, and more!

Apply here. Applications close March 22.

How it works

TechCrunch will be selecting three finalists to present their pitch deck onstage for 4 minutes.

Applicants must be early-stage and have an MVP to be considered.

Each finalist team will receive two complimentary tickets to the event.

All submissions will be reviewed and considered for the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 cohort.

There is NO cost/fee to apply or participate*.

How to participate in “So You Think You Can Pitch”:

Apply here to present your company by no later than March 22 11:59 p.m. PT.

by no later than March 22 11:59 p.m. PT. All applicants will be notified by no later than March 29.

Selected finalists will meet with the TechCrunch team beforehand to prep for their session.

About TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

TechCrunch’s founder summit on April 25 in Boston, Massachusetts, empowers early-stage entrepreneurs, from pre-seed to growth stages, on their journey to success. Delve into actionable advice and insights from top experts, tailored not only for those with ideas but also for those ready to scale. Connect with like-minded entrepreneurs, share experiences, and gain the confidence to propel your business forward. Whether you’re just starting out or aiming to take your venture to new heights, this one-day event is your essential guide to success and growth.

*All finalists are responsible for covering their own travel, accommodation, and expenses related to participating at the show.