Dailyhunt in talks to acquire social network startup Koo

Media startup Dailyhunt is in advanced stages of talks to acquire the Bengaluru-headquartered social network Koo, two sources familiar with the matter told me.

The potential deal under discussion involves a share-swap agreement and could be finalized within weeks, the sources added, requesting anonymity as the matter is private.

The deliberation follows Koo, which has sought to become a Twitter rival, aggressively hunting for new capital throughout last year. The social network, available in India and Brazil, is betting on the idea that its approach of supporting multiple local languages will help the eponymous app resonate broadly with the larger masses.

Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka said in September that the startup — which has raised over $60 million from investors including Tiger Global, Accel, 3One4 Capital, Mirae Asset and Blume — was looking to find a strategic partner with a “distribution strength” for its “next phase” of journey.

“From growing rapidly to cutting down on growth and proving unit economics, within 6 months of revenue experimentation, we took a 180 degree turn and proved that this is a real business,” he wrote.

Dailyhunt, which was last valued at $5 billion, and Koo declined to comment.