Last call — Disrupt 2-for-1 sale ends today

Act quickly, entrepreneurs! The clock is ticking on your chance to seize a scorching deal: TechCrunch Disrupt is returning to San Francisco from October 28–30, and the 2-for-1 ticket offer ends tonight at midnight!

What’s in store at TechCrunch Disrupt?

Prepare for three electrifying days packed with the latest startup breakthroughs, trends, and products, tailored for every step of your entrepreneurial journey. Dive into sessions under the banner “Innovation for Every Stage,” covering essential topics like team scaling, sales mastery, and invaluable networking opportunities.

At Disrupt 2024, expect top-tier speakers sharing insights on entrepreneurship. With over 10,000 attendees, networking opportunities abound, connecting founders, investors, and industry leaders worldwide. From startup founders to venture capitalists, Disrupt attracts a diverse crowd eager to explore trends in SaaS, fintech, AI, and space. Read more about the event offerings here.

Disrupt attendees will learn vital skills like:

How to Build a Capital-intensive Startup in a Tough Venture Market

Pervasive AI: Where We’re Going and How You Compete

How to Build Intelligent Startup Ops that Will Scale with Your Business

How to Stretch Your Venture Dollars

And so much more!

Past Disrupt speakers

Aileen Lee, founder and managing partner, Cowboy Ventures

Katie Haun, founder and CEO, Haun Ventures

Kai-Fu Lee, chairman and CEO, Sinovation Ventures; President, Sinovation Ventures AI Institute

Marc Andreessen, co-founder and general partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Meredith Whittaker, president, Signal

Priscilla Chan, co-founder, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Reid Hoffman, partner, Greylock

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO, OpenAI

Sebastian Thrun, co-founder and president, Udacity

Serena Williams, founding and managing partner, Serena Ventures

Shaquille O’Neal, NBA superstar and philanthropist; entrepreneur

Don’t miss this chance to learn, connect, and grow at the forefront of tech innovation. Book your 2-for-1 ticket now.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.