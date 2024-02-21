Reddit’s upcoming IPO could reward its power users

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Wednesday show, in which we talk through the week’s leading startup and venture capital news. This is a short week, but there’s still a lot to talk about:
- Loora’s $12 million round is a reminder that AI is going to find purchase in a host of new markets. The company wants to use AI for conversational language training. Sure, humans are good at that, but they are also expensive. Software aims to be more affordable.
- Dili is building an AI service to help investors handle their due diligence. Given that some accounting and financial work can be described as rote, the concept here makes good sense. The company just closed $3.6 million.
- Reddit may include a neat way to get some of its power users onto its ownership docket for its upcoming IPO.
- And from the venture side of the startup coin, Bluestein Ventures has a new food tech fund, while Partech has put together the largest African venture fund out there.
We’ll be back Friday morning! Chat then!
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!