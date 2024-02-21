Interior design startup Havenly acquires home decor retailer The Citizenry

Online interior design startup Havenly is acquiring artisan home decor startup The Citizenry, the company announced today. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Havenly says the acquisition is part of its efforts to build a collection of home brands that appeal to shoppers. The deal marks Havenly’s third acquisition in two years.

Launched in 2014, The Citizenry works with artisans from around the world to produce limited-edition runs of handcrafted home goods. By acquiring The Citizenry, Havenly is expanding its offerings in furniture, textiles and home decor.

Havenly CEO Lee Mayer told TechCrunch that the company’s vision is to create a design-first ecosystem “for the rising, digitally native, home consumer.” The company has been acquiring brands in the home furnishing space over the past three years to expand its portfolio. Last year, Havenly acquired customizable furniture and upholstery brand Interior Define. In 2022, the company purchased home furnishing brand The Inside.

“Havenly customers will have access to shop The Citizenry’s assortment of elevated home decor products that are both beautifully designed and have meaning,” Mayer said. “The Citizenry works with master artisans and heritage manufacturers to bring to market beautifully designed, globally-inspired products that are ethically crafted – from rugs and bedding, to decorative baskets and accents. Havenly customers will have the opportunity to support these makers, while cultivating a truly unique and meaningful home for themselves.”

Havenly’s most recent funding round was its $32 million Series C announced in October 2019. The round brought Havenly’s total amount of funding raised to $57.8 million.

As for The Citizenry, the startup most recently raised $20 million in Series B funding in June 2021. The company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in New York City in 2020. Havenly says it doesn’t have any plans to make changes to the store.

In terms of the future, Mayer says Havenly will continue to try and understand what consumers are looking for from a home design perspective and evolve its product and portfolio to meet those needs, as digitally native millennials become the majority of home buyers and the driving force in home decor and home furnishings.

Mayer says Havenly “sees a generational opportunity to be at the forefront of the conversation as the overall home furnishings and design market modernizes to serve this dynamic customer base.”