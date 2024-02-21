Early Stage 2024 Audience Choice winner revealed

You voted and the results are finally in! We’re excited to announce that you chose Dana Louie, Hubspot’s Senior Manager of Corporate Development, as this year’s Audience Choice roundtable winner at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024.

The winning Early Stage 2024 roundtable

Dana’s roundtable “Exiting via M&A: What Acquirers Are Looking for and How You Can Prepare for a Successful Acquisition” will cover factors companies’ consider when evaluating M&A opportunities, real-world perspectives and strategies that drive acquisitions, and it will provide practical insights to maximize a successful acquisition.

Grab your pass today, and hear from Dana and other leaders at TechCrunch’s annual founder summit on April 25 in Boston.

More about Dana Louie

Dana leads strategic prioritization and execution for acquisitions and corporate venture capital investments. In her role, Dana works closely with executive leadership to build business cases, execute deals, and analyze opportunities throughout the acquisition process. She works closely with a number of startups in the HubSpot Ventures portfolio and most recently closed HubSpot’s largest deal, a $150 million acquisition of Clearbit.

Prior to HubSpot, Dana spent time at a venture-backed startup and in consulting before receiving her MBA from Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts, where she and her husband still reside.

What to expect at Early Stage 2024

During this one-day startup conference, you’ll learn about legal issues, fundraising, marketing, growth, product-market fit, pitching, recruiting and more. We’re talking dozens of highly engaging presentations, sessions and roundtables with interactive Q&As and plenty of time for networking. At TechCrunch Early Stage you’ll walk away with a deeper working understanding of topics and skills that are essential to startup success.