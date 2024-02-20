The regulatory clock is ticking for TikTok

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Monday show, which looks back at the weekend and ahead to the week. And it’s coming to you Tuesday morning because yesterday was a holiday here in the States. Here’s the rundown:
- Crypto prices are up, and we’re looking at another busy earnings week. Palo Alto Networks, Sprout Social, Nvidia and Block will report this week.
- Planity has put together a $48 million Series C, which is a super neat vertical SaaS deal. Software and payments make for a tasty combo, and Planity wants to bring those benefits to salons in Europe.
- The EU is after TikTok under the DSA, which could have major implications for social media regulation.
- And Walmart is buying Vizio; LockBit got smashed; and MariaDB has a buyer on the horizon.
- In closing, this WSJ piece on San Francisco and how it is bouncing back as the new global AI epicenter is worth your time.
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!