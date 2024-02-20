Apple Music introduces a monthly version of Replay

Apple Music just debuted a monthly version of its Replay experience, Apple’s yearly recap that shows users their top songs, artists, albums and more. Starting today, users can now see their monthly music habits, giving them additional access to their listening insights.

The full experience is available through the website — replay.music.apple.com — and requires an Apple ID to login. In addition to top tracks, subscribers can see their monthly listening time and Apple Music will even tell them when they reached a certain milestone, like the total minutes played. There’s also an option to share Replay insights with family and friends, as well as revisit monthly and yearly stats in Apple Music’s archive. Apple notes that only users who “listen to enough music” will get monthly stats.

The new monthly version is likely an effort to continue competing with Spotify Wrapped, which introduced several new features in 2023, including Spotify’s AI DJ and a feature that matches users with a city based on listening history.

Additionally, Apple’s Replay Mix playlist for 2024 is available today in the Apple Music app. The playlist represents a personalized top songs chart of the year and will be updated weekly.