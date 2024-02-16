Open Navigation

Foundry is shutting down in slow motion

Alex Wilhelm Theresa Loconsolo Mary Ann Azevedo Karyne Levy 9 hours

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

We had a power trio on the show today! Mary Ann dropped some hot takes, Karyne jumped back in the saddle, and Alex tagged along for the ride. The tech news cycle is up and running at full speed, so we had a mountain of topics to get through. Here’s the rundown:

We’ll be back on Monday!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!