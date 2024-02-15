Crypto VC exits were low in Q4 2023, Phantom MAU’s reach new highs and spot bitcoin ETF volumes are still rising

This week the crypto market was looking quite bullish as the two biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, bitcoin and ether, both rose about 16.5% on the week, according to CoinMarketCap data. The total crypto market cap increased 14% over a seven-day period to $1.96 trillion.

Earlier this week, Solana also briefly took over as the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surpassing the BNB token, which has since regained the position. Solana’s market cap is about $3 billion behind BNB and its price is up almost 11% on the week.

Chain Reaction is doing a monthly series diving into different topics and themes in crypto. This month we’re focusing on NFTs.

For this week’s episode, I interviewed Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands.

Yat co-founded Animoca in 2014 and since then it has invested in more than 400 web3 projects across a range of sectors like DeFi, education, infrastructure, blockchain gaming and the metaverse.

Animoca also has its own NFT collections, blockchain products and games, like its web3 NFT-based community Mocaverse, the blockchain game and NFT collection REVV Racing and The Sandbox, a decentralized virtual world with over 40 million mobile installs. The company has also worked with other well-known brands and personalities, like Disney, WWE, Power Rangers, The Walking Dead, Formula E and Snoop Dogg.

Yat and I discuss the importance of digital property rights, growing NFT communities and what makes a project stand out from others.

We also dive into:

Evolution of NFT’s IP

Building brand familiarity

Asia embracing web3 and NFTs

The global race for adoption

Trading-focused Architect raised $12 million round led by BlockTower and Tioga Capital Fordefi raised $10 million to launch wallet-as-a-service in round led by Electric Capital Anzen raised $4 million to provide access to yields backed by real-world assets Mercure DAO raised $1.5 million for its web3 incubator Analog raised $16 million in seed round to build cross-chain infrastructure

