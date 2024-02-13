TikTok’s AI-powered Creative Assistant is now available directly in Adobe Express

Adobe and TikTok announced today that TikTok’s AI-powered Creative Assistant is now available directly within Adobe Express. The two companies say the integration will help businesses and creators make and market content more effectively. Creative Assistant is available now globally in English as an add-on in Adobe Express for both free and Premium users.

The Creative Assistant add-on in Adobe Express aims to reduce the time and effort required when working across different platforms when creating content. With Adobe Express, creators have access to templates, Adobe Stock video clips, audio, stickers and an Adobe Express TikTok video creator. With the new Creative Assistant add-on, creators will get access to TikTok insights about trending hashtags and AI-powered tools all within Adobe Express. The Assistant can also brainstorm creative ideas or even write out video scripts.

The integration also allows businesses and creators to schedule and publish content directly to TikTok, without having to leave Adobe Express.

“The new Creative Assistant add-on in Adobe Express reduces the time, effort and resources required to work across different platforms for each stage of the content ideation, creation and distribution process,” said Stacy Martinet, Adobe’s VP Marketing Strategy and Communications, in a statement. “We see tremendous value in being the first to collaborate with TikTok’s Creative Assistant, bringing together our unique creative tools and their extensive knowledge of a highly engaged, global audience and platform, to help make content that delivers real business value for our customers.”

To get started, you need to go to the add-ons section in Adobe Express and find the Creative Assistant and install it. Say you’re a brand looking to create a Valentine’s Day TikTok to promote a special sale. You can browse through the templates to find one you like. You can then view the trending hashtags to see what sort of content is getting the most views, and then type in a prompt into the Assistant to get some creative inspiration.

For instance you can ask the Assistant to “write a script for a Valentine’s Day offer for my plant shop. 20% off all plants.” Based on that prompt, you will get a suggested script to help you structure your approach for the ad. For instance, the script will give you some suggestions for visuals or text that you can use in your ad.

Once you’re ready to publish, you can ask the Assistant for an attention-grabbing caption for your ad. You can then add in your hashtags and publish your ad.

“We’re excited to integrate Creative Assistant within Adobe Express and help businesses seamlessly create TikTok-first campaigns within the platform they know and love. Having the ability to ideate, create and post all within Express further enables businesses of all sizes to create for TikTok at scale,” said Sofia Hernadez, TikTok’s Global Head of Marketing, in a statement.

TikTok first launched its Creative Assistant last September to help brands quickly create videos with the help of AI. The integration with Adobe Express allows creators and brands to create and publish their content more effectively all in one place.