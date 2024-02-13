TikTok is testing an exclusive ‘Sub Space’ where LIVE creators can interact with subscribers

TikTok is testing a new exclusive space for LIVE creators to interact with their subscribers, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Tuesday. The new space, called “Sub Space,” is in early testing and is designed to help creators increase their community engagement, while offering subscribers an additional perk.

The new addition was spotted by X user Jonah Manzano, who posted screenshots of the feature.

Creators can use the space to post threads with a topic and create polls to chat and interact with their subscribers. Although LIVE creators can already interact with viewers through chats during livestreams, the new offering is a way for creators to converse directly with paying subscribers. The new addition could entice regular viewers to sign up for a subscription in order to get exclusive access to streamers.

The screenshots show that creators can start conversation threads with their subscribers about different topics. They can choose to create a thread based on a suggested topic or write their own. For instance, they can ask their subscribers to introduce themselves, ask questions or share their first impressions of them all in different threads.

(NEW) TikTok is introducing a feature called Sub Space, where you can simply post threads with a topic and create polls for subscribers! pic.twitter.com/OgBHgXRClt — Jonah Manzano (@jonah_manzano) February 6, 2024

The space can also be used as a way for creators to share snippets and updates about their lives with their subscribers, in a way that’s similar to Instagram’s Broadcast Channels. Creators can also have a thread dedicated to their LIVE schedules to keep subscribers updated about their upcoming streams.

Plus, the polls option can be used for things like soliciting your subscribers’ opinions on what type of streams they would like to see more of, or what time a majority of them would prefer for an upcoming stream.

TikTok has already offered creators subscriber-only perks, like subscriber-only videos or streams, but the new Sub Space gives creators a new direct way to interact with their subscribers. It gives them the chance to gain more subscribers by offering paying users access to exclusive content and interactions.

The new feature comes as TikTok has been looking to build out its LIVE offerings and potentially take on Twitch by appealing to gaming creators. Earlier this year, the company began piloting a program that opens up LIVE Studio, its desktop streaming software, to gaming creators who have fewer than 1,000 followers if they have a stable livestreaming history on another platform like Twitch. Prior to this pilot, gaming creators could only get access to LIVE Studio if they had a minimum of 1,000 followers. The pilot, however, lets you access the software and go live with fewer than 1,000 followers if you already have an established livestreaming history.

TikTok told TechCrunch that it wasn’t promoting the pilot publicly, but said that a set number of gaming creators would be granted access to the pilot. The pilot could be a way for TikTok to lure gaming creators who are popular on Twitch and YouTube to consider going live on TikTok if they haven’t already done so.