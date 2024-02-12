Jeep-maker Stellantis to adopt Tesla’s charging port

Stellantis, the parent company of brands like Jeep and Chrysler, announced it will adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS). It is the last major Western automaker to announce compatibility, meaning Tesla’s push to make its EV charging standard the dominant one in North America is essentially complete.

Stellantis said Monday that “select” electric vehicle models made by its sub-brands will use Tesla’s NACS charging port starting in 2025, and like other automakers, will make adapters available to current owners so they can plug into Tesla’s Supercharging network. The company didn’t say if those connectors will be offered for free, like Ford recently announced.

A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla first announced in November 2022 that it was opening up access to its vast Supercharger network by publishing the design specs and allowing other automakers to build the NACS port into their EVs. Ford was the first major automaker to bite six months later, followed by General Motors, and Mercedes-Benz, as well as EV upstarts like Rivian and Lucid. Even competing charging companies — most notably, Electrify America — decided to add NACS plugs to their networks.

After Volkswagen announced in December that it was adopting NACS, Stellantis was the largest global automaker outside China left “evaluating” the idea. Only a few smaller players and automakers with limited EV lineups remain as holdouts.