Threads tests the ability to save posts as it continues to compete with X

Instagram Threads is getting a highly requested feature that puts it in closer competition with X/Twitter. The text-based social networking app is experimenting with the ability to save posts, allowing users to bookmark favorite posts to revisit them later.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the feature in a Threads post on Wednesday, noting that the company just started the limited test.

Users with the test can find the new save feature under the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of a post. We’re not sure why Threads decided to hide the feature in the “More Options” menu since Instagram has its bookmarks icon easily accessible next to the like, comment, and share buttons. X recently moved its bookmark button on iOS to make it easier to find. Threads will likely continue testing the most optimal location for its new save feature.

Instagram has had a bookmarking capability since 2016 so it makes sense that Threads would also adopt the feature. The ability to save content for later is helpful when you want to look at a post – especially if it includes a link to a longer article – but don’t have time to read it now.

Since the debut of Threads last year, the app has continuously rolled out new features to appeal to users and take on rivals like X, Bluesky, Mastodon, Nostr, Post and Spill. Last month, the platform confirmed it was working on a “Trends” feature to surface trending topics.

During Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings report, Threads revealed that it has over 130 million monthly active users.