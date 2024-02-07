Fintech, edtech and SaaS are not dead yet

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our startup-focused Wednesday episode, so we’re taking a deep look at a number of startup fundraisings, and the latest from the world of venture capital itself. Startups and capital, it’s our jam!
Here’s what we got into on the show today:
- Goodshuffle raised $5 million, showing that vertical SaaS is far from kaput, even if software valuations remain under strain.
- SUMA Wealth put $2.2 million into its own accounts, showing that audience-tuned fintech products still have legs. SUMA Wealth’s target Latinx demographic seems to be resonating with what the startup is building.
- Behold! A crypto startup showing hella consumer traction.
- On the social media side, Bluesky is now open to everyone and growing quickly, and Blush raised $7 million more to keep its dating app invite-only.
- And then there were more rounds! Finally closed $10 million, while Klas put together $1 million for its edtech efforts.
- In closing, Episode 1 has a new early-stage UK fund that we wanted to talk about.
