The feast and famine cycle of tech

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
The amazing Mary Ann Azevedo was out this week, so Kirsten Korosec, Karyne Levy and Alex Wilhelm took to the mics to chat through the most important tech news of the week. And if you haven’t already, head here to listen to our interview with founder and former VC Anshu Sharma about building competitive products and defining new markets.
Here’s what we got into on the show today:
- The latest Congressional hearing went about as expected: Poorly.
- Deals of the Week: Zum has raised $140 million for EV school transit; Ramp is still out there buying smaller companies despite a slew of layoffs across fintech; and Metronome’s usage-based billing software is growing fast.
- Speaking of fintech layoffs: Job cuts at Block and Paypal underscore the fact that we are not out of the tech layoffs era. Indeed, it’s getting worse.
- And in closing: Cap VC is building AI tools for venture investors. How much of a venture capitalist’s work can be automated? As with every industry, we’re going to find out.
We’ll be back on Monday!
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!