Spotify’s new Snapchat Lens lets you capture yourself or your surroundings when sharing a song

Spotify is expanding its partnership with Snapchat to introduce a new way for users to share their favorite songs on the social app. A new “Share Track Lens” feature lets you capture the world around you on camera and while sharing a song. The lens will overlay the song title, artist name, cover art, and a link to listen to the track on Spotify.

To get started with the feature, you first need to make sure your Spotify and Snapchat mobile apps are updated. Then, you need to select a track on Spotify that you want to share. You can then open the share menu and hit the Snapchat “Lens” icon. The Lens will then generate the track information on Snapchat. After you create your Snap, you can share it to your Story or with others.

Although Snapchat users have had the ability to share what they’re listening to on Spotify since 2019, you couldn’t do so while capturing yourself or your surroundings, as you could only share a Snap with the song’s title and artist. This new feature lets you share a song alongside an image, in a way that’s similar to sharing songs in Instagram Stories.

For instance, if you and your friends are listening to a song while getting ready to go out, you can take a Snap of yourselves and overlay the track you’re listening to on top. Or, you can use the feature when you’re at the beach and listening to a song while looking at the waves and want to capture the entire vibe.

The new feature is rolling out globally starting today for both Android and iOS users in markets where both Spotify and Snapchat are available.

“Whether it’s your signature song or a new single you can’t stop playing on repeat, the music you love to listen to is a part of who you are,” Spotify wrote in a blog post. “And we know Spotify users regularly share the music they’re loving with friends, as the number of songs shared to social media platforms grow each year. When sharing tracks from Spotify to Snapchat, you can now put you and your friends in the spotlight.”