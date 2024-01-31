Meet the startup taking on Nvidia

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our startup-focused, Wednesday episode, so today we’re counting down important venture rounds and chatting our way through other startup and VC news. We had a lot of material to chew on, so we tried to fit in as much as we could!
Here’s the rundown:
- Plex raises $40M, targets profitability: The media streaming company thinks that it can get into the black by the end of this year, or early 2025. Not bad for a very expensive industry.
- Rebellions raises $124M to take on Nvidia: What is designing new AI chips and is partnered up with Samsung? Rebellions. And as if that were not enough, the company is now also quite a lot richer thanks to a new, nine-figure round.
- Nile is building a new data system for SaaS: Multi-tenancy is tricky, but why should SaaS companies have to reinvent the wheel?
- Aurora Solar joins the layoff parade: Solar is booming, but that doesn’t mean vertical SaaS companies in the space are growing as fast as they planned.
- And on the venture front, Giant Ventures has raised $250 million for two funds; Poland’s SMOK Ventures closed a new $25 million vehicle; and Ubiquity Ventures proves that solo GPs are not dead yet, want to go for a walk.
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity's Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.