How a browser startup is taking on Google search

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Monday show, in which we look back at the weekend and the week ahead. And boy do we have a lot for you today. Here’s the rundown:
- Massive earnings week ahead: Big Tech companies are dropping their quarterly results in the coming days, so we’ll hear from Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet and Amazon. Other companies are reporting as well, but the bigger the market cap, the bigger the splash.
- Arc’s new mobile app is a cool search concept: Best known for its desktop browser, The Browser Company has a new mobile app that could change how we search on the go.
- Reddit could target $5 billion valuation in its IPO: The number makes a lot of sense given what we know about Reddit’s revenue history. More on that here.
- And in closing: Meta and Apple, what Garry said and OpenAI versus the EU.
We have a packed week coming up, so check your favorite podcast app soon!
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!