Brex and the curse of having too much money

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Today was something a bit special. Not only did we have Mary Ann, Kirsten and Alex aboard for the show, we were also lucky enough to have Karyne Levy join us. Karyne is a treasured part of the TechCrunch+ family, has a history of video journalism, and will be coming on the podcast with some frequency in the future. She’s the best!
Here’s what we got up to on our Friday show:
- Deals of the Week: Plural has a new $432 million fund, Vroom is no longer in the car selling business, oddly, and we chatted through the Fantuan-Chowbus deal.
- From there we turned to fintech (generally) and Brex (more specifically). In short, Brex is a big company today but not one that is having a lot of fun at the moment, it appears. With reports indicating that its growth has slowed and its burn remained sticky, it recently cut staff.
- To close, we dug into why edtech might not be in the dire straits that many presume it is. A recent TechCrunch+ investor survey finds notable pockets of enthusiasm in the sector. AI, as you may have heard, is a big deal.
That’s our week concluded! We start back up on Monday morning! See you there.
For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.
Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!