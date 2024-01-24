Join StrictlyVC in Los Angeles the night of February 29

Our StrictlyVC event is coming to Los Angeles! Our ultimate insider salon — think classic cocktail party with killer content — takes place on February 29.

You’ll hear incredible interviews with, and get insider insights from top movers and shakers from Silicon Valley and beyond. Discover emerging trends, and expand your network in a relaxed atmosphere over delicious bites and beverages throughout the evening.

Tickets cost $150 — don’t wait to reserve yours. Our San Francisco event sold out in a flash, and this one will, too.

The StrictlyVC LA speaker lineup

Meet the first three insiders you’ll hear in LA. We’ll announce even more soon.

Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO at Waymo

Tekedra Mawakana oversees Waymo’s overall strategy. Her primary focus? Ensuring the commercialization and wide adoption of Waymo Driver. She has spent more than 20 years advising consumer technology companies around the world.

Trae Stephens, general partner at Founders Fund

In addition to his work at Founders Fund, Trae Stephens is the co-founder and executive chairman of Anduril Industries, a defense technology company focused on autonomous systems, and co-founder of Sol, a next-generation wearable e-reader.

Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal

Meredith Whittaker has more than 17 years of experience in tech, spanning industry, academia and government. Her research and scholarly work has shaped global AI policy and shifted the public narrative on AI to better recognize the surveillance business practices and concentration of industrial resources that modern AI requires.

Massive thanks to our partners:

Lightspeed Venture Partners, the stage-agnostic venture powerhouse, for raising its hand and offering to co-host this evening with us. It’s because of Lightspeed that we’ll be convening in a beautiful location in Hollywood for this particular event; we greatly appreciate the firm’s support.

Thanks, too, to Harmonic, a fast-growing outfit whose growing database of more than 20 million companies and more than 160 million people is used by venture capital customers that include Bedrock, Valo Ventures and Ridge Ventures.

From on-stage interviews and branding opportunities to comped tickets, there are multiple ways for you to join forces with the StrictlyVC community, too, and support your brand’s goals. Current and past partners include companies like Cloudflare, CBRE, Autodesk, and many more! Contact our partnerships team for more information to learn the many ways for you to engage directly with our attendees before, during and after the event.

StrictlyVC LA info you need to know:

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Thursday, February 29, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT

5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. PT Location: NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles Cost: $150

Reserve your spot now, and we’ll see you in LA!