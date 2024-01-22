It’s 2021 for AI while the rest of the startup market is stuck in 2024

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Here’s the rundown:
- The Q4 2023 earnings cycle will kick off this week with names like Intel and Visa reporting results. The largest tech companies will start to report next week.
- Crypto is not enjoying a post-ETF boom for reasons that are yet to be nailed down. Then again, when have crypto price movements ever made complete sense?
- ElevenLabs is the newest AI unicorn. With $80 million in fresh capital, the synthetic voice startup now has oodles of cash to try and run its market.
- Canva is big! Who knew?
- Elsewhere, Crunchbase News reports that cybersecurity fundraising fell again last year. Given the number of breaches in the market, that feels off, yeah?
- Developers and Apple Vision Pro are not seeing eye to eye. Perhaps Apple should work to rectify its developer relationships?
- And in closing, it turns out you can slow down TikTok.
Like I said, it’s a busy start to the week! Talk soon!
