Samsung’s Galaxy S24 will feature Google Gemini-powered AI features

Gemini, Google’s cutting-edge generative AI model family, is coming to Samsung’s new flagship smartphone — the Galaxy S24. Google and Samsung made the announcement to coincide with the Galaxy S24’s unveiling this afternoon.

On Galaxy S24 phones, Gemini — specifically Gemini Pro, a mid-range model designed for a range of tasks — will power components of Samsung’s Notes, Voice Recorder and Keyboard apps, delivering what Google describes as “better summarization features.” Users will be able to, for instance, record a lecture using Voice Recorder and get a summary of the key parts of the lesson.

Meanwhile, Gemini Nano — a more efficient, compacter Gemini model — will enable a new feature in Google Messages, Magic Compose, which can craft messages in styles like “excited,” “formal” and “lyrical” on-device and without the need for an internet connection.

Worth noting is the fact that the Galaxy S24 is only the second Android device to run a Gemini Nano model after Google’s own Pixel 8 Pro. On the Pixel 8 Pro, Nano drives capabilities including an AI summarizer feature in the Recorder app and suggested replies in Google’s keyboard app Gboard.

Beyond Gemini, the Galaxy S24 will benefit from Google’s Imagen 2 text-to-image model, which will underpin photo editing features in the Galaxy S24 Gallery app. (Imagen 2 was unveiled at Google I/O last May and recently launched in preview on the web.) One, Generative Edit, can automatically fill in parts of images based on the surrounding context.

Google also said that Samsung will be one of the first partners to test Gemini Ultra, the largest and most capable Gemini model, before it’s made broadly available to developers and enterprises sometime this year. Neither company said exactly how Ultra might be used on the Galaxy S24, however — or any other Samsung devices for that matter.

Late last year, Google said that Android users would be able to tap into Gemini via Bard and that Google Assistant, Google’s intelligent assistant, would gain an integration with Bard on Pixel devices. Mum’s the word on whether Galaxy S24 users can expect the same Assistant and Bard upgrades; hopefully we’ll learn more during today’s Galaxy S24 press conference.