Android Auto is getting new AI-powered features, including suggested replies and actions

As Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S24 line today, Google announced a series of new AI features that are launching for Android Auto, which is the secondary interface that brings the look and functions of a smartphone, like navigation and messaging, to your vehicle’s infotainment screen.

Google says that with the help of AI, Android Auto will automatically summarize long texts or busy groups chats while you’re driving. Although you could always just have your messages read out loud to you, you may not want that when a group chat you’re in has numerous unread messages. In instances like these, the new summarization feature could serve as a quick and easy way to stay up-to-date while driving. The new feature doesn’t come as a surprise, as 9to5Google spotted it in development last month.

In addition, Google announced that Android Auto will use AI to suggest relevant replies and actions. For instance, if your friend texts you asking what time you are arriving to a hangout, Android Auto will suggest that you share your ETA with them. Google notes that if your friend sends you a location, you will be able to tap once to start navigating there. Plus, Android Auto will let you tap once to call your friend.

Android Auto will also soon be able to reflect your Samsung Galaxy’s wallpaper and icons, which will essentially allow Android Auto to mirror your smartphone’s screen to the infotainment screen. Google says the feature will allow for “more seamless transition and consistent experience from your phone to your car.”

Samsung today unveiled the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new smartphones are launching with camera improvements and generative AI features, along with brighter screens and new photo editing tools. The devices start at $800, $1,000 and $1,300, respectively. Pre-orders for all three devices open today.