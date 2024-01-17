Amazon brings its AI-powered image generator to Fire TV

Amazon is officially rolling out the ability to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. Starting today, the feature is available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

Fire TV’s new feature is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which the company announced during its AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November. Like other image generators (Stability AI and OpenAI’s DALL-E 3), the Titan model takes a written prompt and turns the text into an image. However, in this case, the Fire TV AI feature is triggered by speaking to Alexa with the TV remote, allowing users to craft images with their own voice.

For instance, users can say, “Alexa, create a background of a fairy landscape.” It then generates four images that users can further customize by choosing from various artistic styles like impressionistic, watercolor and fantasy. After picking a final image, users can save it and set it as their TV background.

While the Titan model has the ability to customize existing images, Fire TV’s feature won’t have that capability at launch. Amazon wouldn’t give us an update on when users would be able to input personal photos into the generator.

The image generator is part of the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which turns the TV into a smart display that features backgrounds made by artists or personal photos from an Amazon Photos account. The company recently introduced the experience to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max after already being available in Amazon’s Omni Series lineup of Fire TVs.

Amazon revealed a handful of Fire TV-related updates at its 2023 devices event, such as improved voice search for users to ask Alexa more specific questions like finding titles based on cast, directors, and genres or even describing a movie scene.

Today’s announcement also comes on the heels of Amazon introducing three new generative AI-powered Alexa experiences, including playing the “20 Questions” game, speaking with AI characters and creating custom songs.