Open Navigation

Fintech isn’t doomed, it just needs more time

Alex Wilhelm 9 hours

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This episode usually airs on Mondays, but we’re bringing it to you today on account of the holiday in the U.S. yesterday.

Here’s what we got into:

All that and more, we promise. Chat tomorrow!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!