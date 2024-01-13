TechCrunch’s newsletters are changing; here’s what you need to know

Hello, cherished TechCrunch readers. We know your time is precious, so beginning next week, we’re going to make it a lot easier for you to read our best stuff.

For starters, we’re adding a morning newsletter, with the startup and venture and broader tech news we think you want to be tracking more closely. The newsletter – TechCrunch AM – is being authored by TC veteran Alex Wilhelm, who many of you already know and about whom we think pretty highly. Alex helps to keep work around TechCrunch fun and interesting; he’s going to bring that same energy (and occasional snark) to you every morning at 7 a.m. PST.

We’re also rebranding our afternoon newsletter to TechCrunch PM. Authored by another of our beloved colleagues, Christine Hall, this daily missive, which hits inboxes at 3 p.m. PST every day and was heretofore called Daily Crunch, will also continue to bring you the news you need to know, and we’ll tell you not just what we’re working on but what our friendly rivals are producing. (Right now, for example, we’re reading about the rise of Zynfluencers; you might want to check it out if you have a Times subscription; it’s … pretty illuminating.)

Not last, if you haven’t checked out StrictlyVC, you’re missing out. It’s the ultimate insider newsletter if you work in VC, want to work in VC, work with VCs, or want or do work for a VC-backed company. There is a reason Yahoo brought this one into the fold last fall. This one hits inboxes closer to midnight PST and it’s the perfect tech “nightcap.”

And there’s more! We’re making our weekly emails a little easier to read, both by condensing them to save you time, and also making them easier for you to find what you want to read about. Think TechCrunch Space, TechCrunch Crypto, TechCrunch Mobility and TechCrunch Fintech. Sign up for it all right here.

Finally, if we have something really breaking or compelling, just check your inbox. Up to twice a day, we’re going to send you something that’s worth opening. 🎁

Hope you have a great weekend.

Connie