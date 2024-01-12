CES, Circle-ing back to IPOs and why we’re over the moon about Overmoon

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Friday show, our news roundtable, our gathering of the nerds! Up top we have Alex Wilhelm and Mary Ann Azevedo digging through the key stories from the week. Then, Kirsten Korosec and Haje Jan Kamps are aboard to bring us the latest from CES!

Equity is back tomorrow with our interview show! This week, Mary Ann caught up with Jenny Fielding, co-founder and managing partner at Everywhere Ventures.