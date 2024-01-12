CES, Circle-ing back to IPOs and why we’re over the moon about Overmoon

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Friday show, our news roundtable, our gathering of the nerds! Up top we have Alex Wilhelm and Mary Ann Azevedo digging through the key stories from the week. Then, Kirsten Korosec and Haje Jan Kamps are aboard to bring us the latest from CES!
- Deals of the Week: Shimmer raised $2.2 million to bring one-on-one ADHD care at a lower price point; Alex chose this one because mental health care startups that try to expand access are cool. Overmoon’s recent fundraising and business progress were Mary Ann’s choice for the week, showing that proptech is not dead yet!
- Circle is going public: Yep, the company behind the USDC stablecoin is once again heading for the public markets. The company’s confidential IPO filing follows an aborted SPAC attempt in the past. Alex is bullish on the deal, though we’ll need to wait for the full details before we can actually make some predictions.
- And speaking of IPOs, we’re really far behind on how many exits are needed to clear the venture capital decks.
- CES: We went over a ton of cool stuff this year, including this Bane-style mask, ChatGPT in cars, eVTOLs and more!
Equity is back tomorrow with our interview show! This week, Mary Ann caught up with Jenny Fielding, co-founder and managing partner at Everywhere Ventures.
