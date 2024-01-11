Moustrap wants to bring some loving luxury to your mousing about

The humble computer mouse hasn’t seen a huge amount of innovation since it was invented – and let’s be honest, it isn’t a particularly ergonomically friendly piece of kit. For designers, artists, and 3D modelers whose digital canvas is their lifeblood, Moustrap is a premium computer mouse that aims to enhance productivity but also to reduce the physical strain associated with long hours of work.

“It all started with a friend of mine who’s creative director whose hand became injured from repetitive motion on a mouse. And he had to have his tendon cut to release his finger. And I just thought, why, why are we doing this,” Andrew Federici said to TechCrunch in an interview at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. “I did some research into the computer mouse and it really hasn’t changed in many, many decades.”

“It’s a fixed heavy, supple luxury piece of art that sits on your desk, but it’s functional and it’s ergonomic,” Federici explains. The leather-clad Moustrap is designed with ergonomics at the forefront. “The goal was to create a mouse that is not only comfortable but also exciting and fun to use.”

The prototype is built and the team is set to finalize the electronics. Moustrap is expected to hit the market in about three months – but don’t expect it to be cheap. With its target market being CAD designers, graphic designers, and people who spend most of their day clicking and dragging, the price point will be at the higher end of computer mice, likely $400-500.

Federici, who himself suffered from hand strain for years, pushes back against my suggestion that this is a high-end gadget for a niche market. He believes it’s a product that could benefit anyone who uses a mouse regularly. “I’m not a graphic designer or a CAD designer, but I want to not have strain in my life,” he says.

Despite the high-end price tag, Federici has chosen to bootstrap the project himself, with no immediate plans for seeking investors. However, he is open to the idea if the right opportunity comes along. With a manufacturing partner lined up in China, Moustrap is well on its way to finding its way to users.